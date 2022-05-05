CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information on a Thursday morning crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead.

According to a news release, officers from the department, along with personnel from the Clovis Fire/EMS responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8:35 a.m. Thursday on a motor vehicle crash. Officials found that the incident involved a GMC Yukon and a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 18-year-old Alex Casanova, on the ground in front of the Yukon. Casanova was transported to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.

Officials said the Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.