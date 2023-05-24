LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one person had died and multiple others were injured after a Wednesday morning wreck in Harding County near Logan.

According to state police, Cesar Gomez Lucio, 35, of Hobbs was killed after a head-on crash on State Rd 39 northwest of Logan.

NMSP said one vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Tahoe was driving south on SR 39 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line into northbound traffic and hit a van head-on.

Lucio, who was driving the Tahoe, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, said police.

The driver of the van and four other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

New Mexico State Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash and are continuing the investigation.