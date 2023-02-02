LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police Department released information on a fatal crash that left one dead at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road near Lovington on Jan. 28.

At around 6:44 p.m. on Jan. 28, the department detailed that the initial investigation found that a 46-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Ford truck north on Prairieview Road when she stopped at the intersection of Prairieview Road and US 82.

Officials with the department noted that for “reasons still under investigation” the truck tried to cross US 82 and was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving southwest on US 82. Further, a 2018 Ford Escape that was traveling southwest on US 82 behind the Tahoe then collided with the Ford truck, according to officials.

Officials reported that 58-year-old Melina Kay Shaw of Melrose, N.M. was a passenger in the Ford truck and “suffered fatal injuries in the crash.” Shaw was pronounced dead on the scene and according to officials, the driver of the truck, along with another 10-year-old passenger in the truck, were injured and then airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

The 41-year-old driver of the Tahoe, along with a 38-year-old driver of the Escape, and the 12-year-old passenger in the Escape, were taken to an area hospital and then taken to a Lubbock hospital to treat their injuries.

According to officials, the conditions of the injured individuals are unknown at this time while the incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.