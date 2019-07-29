1 dead, 2 hospitalized after morning crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and two others hospitalized after a crash in Clovis.

It happened Monday, around 8:30 a.m. at Ross St. and Commerce Way.

According to Clovis Police, the crash was between a motorcycle and a City of Clovis sanitation truck.

Police said Patricia Trujillo, 61, who was on the motorcycle died at the scene. Another person who was on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in Clovis and then flown to a hospital in Lubbock.

The driver of the sanitation truck was also taken to the hospital in Clovis.

The crash remains under investigation.