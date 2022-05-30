TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in west Tucumcari that led to one death and one arrest.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officers with the department’s uniform bureau in Tucumcari responded to a shooting near the 4000 block of Quay County Road 63 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found that 46-year-old Tucumcari resident Micahel Arellano had been shot. Arellano was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

As officials from the department’s investigations bureau looked into the incident, officers learned that Arellano and 42-year-old Tucumcari resident Tyje Garrett were at a graduation party Saturday evening when a “verbal altercation” began between the two, according to the release. Arellano reportedly left the party and was seen walking north on Cemetery Road and Garrett reportedly left the party in his truck.

Officials said that Garrett drove past Arellano, then turned around and drove his truck towards him. According to the release, Garrett then reportedly exited his truck and approached Arellano when another verbal altercation occurred. During the altercation, Garrett allegedly shot Arellano multiple times and left the scene.

Officials said in the release that Garrett was taken into custody by the Logan Police Department and was later booked into the Quay County Detention Center. Garrett is charged with “Murder in the First Degree.”