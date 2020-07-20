New Mexico universities face prospect of budget challenges

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University face the prospect of major budget challenges.

State funding has been reduced in the fiscal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and reduced energy prices.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that UNM likely faces a $22 million cut in state funding while New Mexico State will have about $20 million less to spend in the current fiscal year because of reduced state funding, revenue losses from lower enrollment and other circumstances.

Health officials on Saturday reported four additional COVID-19 deaths and 280 additional confirmed cases, increasing the statewide death toll to 569 and the total number of cases to 16,736.