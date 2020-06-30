New Mexico to give maximum SNAP benefits in July

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — If you receive SNAP benefits in New Mexico the state recently announced you will get the maximum amount in July.

Since the pandemic hit, states like Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma have been giving people who qualify for food stamps the maximum amount for their household instead of based on their income.

Those in New Mexico will not have to do anything to receive the benefits, if they are already receiving them.

For those who wish to apply for food stamps that live in New Mexico can visit, www.yes.state.nm.us.

For those that live in Texas and Oklahoma who are interested in applying for food stamps, they can visit the following websites:

