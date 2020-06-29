New Mexico Supreme Court chief justice postpones retirement

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The top judge on the New Mexico Supreme Court is postponing her scheduled retirement from the state high court until later in the year because of a late-emerging snag.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said in early June she would retire July 31, but on Friday she said in a statement she had received unspecified “new information” from Public Employees Retirement Association that requires her to postpone her retirement.

Nakamura’s statement said she now plans to remain a Supreme Court justice “until later this year” and that the justices will elect a new chief justice on July 15.

