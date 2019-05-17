New Mexico State Police: Tuesday shootout suspects charged Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. new mexico state police [ + - ] Video

TUCUMCARI, NM (KAMR/KCIT) - On May 14, 2019, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Quay County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a suspect who shot at Quay County deputies and Tucumcari Police Department officers.



Quay County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a wanted person on escape charges from the Colorado Department of Corrections Parole Supervision (CDC). CDC advised Scott Sherbondy was in the Tucumcari, NM area and traveling in a white Volvo sedan with a female possibly driving the vehicle.



Quay County Sheriff deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling westbound on Interstate 40, near Tucumcari. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Deputies confirmed the vehicle was driven by a female, identified as Brandy Campbell with Scott Sherbondy as the passenger. The suspects led deputies through Tucumcari. During the pursuit the vehicle crashed and overturned on a property at 803 North 2nd Street.



As deputies and responding officers approached the vehicle to render aid, a shot was fired from a .357 Magnum Revolver from inside the vehicle towards the deputies and responding officers. Deputies and officers retreated for their safety and began negotiating with Sherbondy and Campbell. Sherbondy and Campbell surrendered peacefully, and both were taken into custody without further incident. No officers were injured. Sherbondy and Campbell were both transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.



Scott Sherbondy was charged with the following:



Kidnapping- 3rd Degree Felony

Aggravated Assault on a peace officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts)-3rd Degree Felony

Aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer- 4th Degree Felony

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle- 4th Degree Felony

Conspiracy- 4th Degree Felony

Possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon- 4th Degree Felony

Brandy Campbell was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault on a peace officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts)- 3rd Degree Felony

Aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer- 4th Degree Felony

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle- 4th Degree Felony

Conspiracy- 4th Degree Felony



No other information is currently available at this time.