New Mexico State Police Release More Information on Clovis Officer Involved Shooting

New Mexico State Police released more information on the October 8th Clovis Officer involved shooting.

Officials say two officers were attempting to stop Aaron Joseph Chavez in a stolen vehicle just after midnight.

Clovis Police Department Officer Brent Aguilar says Chavez exited the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, Officer Aguilar saw another officer fall, and yell “He (Chavez) has something in his hands.”

Officer Aguilar said as he was running toward Chavez with the intent to take him into custody, he saw Chavez’s right hand inside his right pocket. Chavez removed his right hand from his pocket holding an object which Officer Aguilar perceived to be a knife. Chavez started swinging the object at Officer Aguilar. Officer Aguilar stopped abruptly fearful Chavez might cut his face and/or throat, and discharged his duty weapon, firing four rounds fatally striking Chavez. A chainsaw blade fashioned into a weapon was found lying next to Chavez.

New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the shooting.