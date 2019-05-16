New Mexico State Police looking for missing Texico Girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXICO, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) - The Texico Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Roberta Manzanales. For information on this Missing Person Advisory please contact the Texico Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Roberta Manzanales is a 9-year-old light skinned female, four-foot-six inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Roberta was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on May 15, 2019 walking east, away from the Texico Elementary School. She did not return home. She was last seen wearing black pants that were rolled up at the bottom, a grey/purple hoodie, blue/pink tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack with stars on it. Roberta has a rare skin condition that causes light and dark spots on her skin. Roberta is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located. It .