New Mexico State Police Investigating Clovis Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATE 9:30 P.M.:

On Monday, Oct. 8, the New Mexico State Police was asked to investigate a police shooting involving the Clovis Police Department.

Officials said the preliminary investigation reveals around 12:30 a.m., a CPD officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Aaron Joseph Chavez, 22.

New Mexico State Police said Chavez fled from the vehicle on foot, and during the chase, an officer fired his weapon.

Officials said Chavez was struck and died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and open.

We are told the details of the shooting remain under investigation, and the name of the officer involved will not be released until all interviews are completed.

Upon completion of the State Police investigation, the case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Clovis early Monday morning.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting which may have ties to Amarillo.

An officer with the Clovis Police Department was involved in a deadly force incident on the 600 block of South Prince Street.

“Around 12:30 this morning, we were called out, requested actually, by the Clovis Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting stemming from an incident involving a stolen vehicle,” said Capt. Matt Broom with the New Mexico State Police.

No further information is being released at this point from officials, however, an Amarillo man, Clayton Joe Chavez, Sr., told us that the man who was shot was his son.

He explains a detective out of Curry County called him this afternoon regarding his son.

“When you notify next of kin, you can’t do it over the phone, you have to do it in person. So he contacted the Amarillo Police Department, they came down, about an hour and a half ago, and let me know that my son, Aaron Chavez, is the one that passed away,” said Chavez, Sr.

He said has not been given an exact answer as to what happened and admits his son has faced trouble in the past.

“He’s been in jail two, three, four different times. I don’t like the fact that he had been getting in trouble,” said Chavez, Sr.

Now, he just wants answers.

“It’s pretty tough for me right now to understand that, what I’m going through, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare to wake up and realize that you have to bury your son and everything moves so fast,” said Chavez, Sr.

Chavez, Sr. told us he is getting ready to drive to Clovis tomorrow morning to speak with detectives and officials.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.