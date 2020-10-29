New Mexico State Police investigate fatal crash

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico State Police say that they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal head-on crash that happened on the frontage road of Interstate 25 near milepost 341 south of Las Vegas, N.M., that happened on Oct. 23, at around 5:30 p.m.

N.M. State Police say the initial investigation shows that a 1995 Chevy pickup, driven by 80 year-old Jose Agustin Lucero, was traveling south on Interstate 25 Frontage Road 2137 when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a tow truck.

Lucero was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tow truck, were taken to area hospitals by family members, their condition is not known at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

