New Mexico state leaders mark one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases in state

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state leaders joined together to mark the one year anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced.

According to state officials, more than 3,800 New Mexico citizens have died from COVID-19, with more than 200,000 total infections from the virus.

The leaders issued a series of statement reflecting on the sacrifices made by New Mexico citizens, as well as laying out groundwork for economic and academic rebounds.

“Reflecting on the past year, thinking back to where we were last March and all that has happened since, more than anything else I am genuinely and incredibly proud of New Mexicans”, Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “As I said in my State of the State address, we are processing the strains of grief, challenged by anxiety about the future, exhausted after months of uncertainty and upheaval. But we have – all of us, in our own individual way – fought for one another, stepped up to protect one another, made sacrifices for people we may never meet but whose health and safety we can take comfort in knowing we helped preserve. We should all make the time to reflect on this.”

Other state leaders who marked the milestone included Dr. Tracie Collins, Health Secretary:

“The last year has tested New Mexico in profound ways. But thanks to extraordinary efforts by state employees, health care professionals, and volunteers across the state – including the nation’s most efficient vaccination program – New Mexico is overcoming the pandemic and creating a healthier future.”

Dr. David Scrase, Human Services Secretary:

“Under our governor’s leadership, New Mexico has been at the top of the national list in four areas that have mattered most in controlling the pandemic: public health orders to reduce viral transmission, testing, contact tracing, and vaccination. In addition to these, I am particularly grateful for the incredible work of the Medical Advisory Team, which brought our state’s health care delivery system into a single effort to ensure that we were fully prepared, every resource was used wisely, and that we never had to formally ration healthcare (despite coming to the brink of having to do so). Without the combination of these efforts, we would have seen over 9.2 times as many COVID-19 cases (1,895,050), 6.6 times as many hospitalizations (94,753), and four times as many deaths (18,951). Knowing that we have saved over 15,000 New Mexican lives is incredibly gratifying for every state of New Mexico and health care employee. Every day, we are vaccinating more than 40 people for each new case – which is rapidly accelerating our progress toward the end of this pandemic.”

Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes:

“We are coming out of a year of unfathomable grief for families, businesses, workers, and the victims of this horrible and unfair pandemic. As we heal, New Mexico will be stronger, more resilient, and ready to refocus. Thanks to initiatives by the Legislature and Gov. Lujan Grisham, the Economic Development Department is ready to help build a secure economic future for all communities that leaves no one behind.”

Public Education Secretary Bill McCamley:

“Governor Lujan Grisham’s entire administration understands how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has been on New Mexicans, and New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has been one of the nation’s leaders in implementing new programs and putting resources into the pockets of our neighbors. Our department will continue to provide benefits to those that need them as quickly as possible while also working towards restarting our economy and preparing individuals with the tools and resources needed to return to work.”











