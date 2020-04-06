New Mexico regulators push ahead as virus disaster declared

An empty street and closed stores are shown at a central plaza and shopping district amid a public health order that has closed down most retail stores and suspended dine-in restaurant service in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 27, 2020. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer says the state’s tourism industry will continue to suffer amid COVID-19 restrictions and vowed the state will do what it can to help hotels, tourist spots, and businesses recover once restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly 690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in New Mexico and the death toll remains at 12.

State health officials announced the latest cases Monday, a day after President Donald Trump signed off on a federal disaster declaration for the state.

The declaration frees up federal funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, food inspections are ongoing as is the tracking of methane emissions and other critical work related to drinking water protections and worker safety.

New Mexico environmental regulators say they’re marching ahead despite a recent decision by U.S. officials to waive enforcement on a range of legally mandated federal public health and environmental protections.