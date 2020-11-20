New Mexico officials order closure of multiple grocery stores after COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have temporarily shut down 11 businesses after workers tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, there are 244 establishments on the watchlist.

Businesses are subject to a possible two-week shutdown if they have four or more so-called “rapid responses,” during which state agencies try to protect workers and customers after an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The 11 businesses, four of which are Albertsons grocery stores, are now shut down. They will be closed until Dec. 2.

According to the current Public Health Order, establishments will have to close for two weeks if they have four or more rapid responses within the last 14 days. The order states that this applies to retail spaces, places of lodging, food and drink establishments, close-contact businesses and other essential businesses.

The closure of 11 businesses came after the state broke its daily record of new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, Nov. 18. Along with the 2,897 new cases reported on Wednesday, there were 26 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The number of cases in Bernalillo County jumped from 615 Tuesday to 993 Wednesday. Sandoval County also saw a jump from 117 to 179. The current total of positive COVID-19 cases reported to date statewide is 70,451.

The closures (effective Wednesday) are: