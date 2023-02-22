SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico House of Representatives recently passed two measures, impacting voting rights and reproductive health, both of which will go to the New Mexico Senate.

According to a news release, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, which consists of voting accessibility-related measures and measures surrounding election security, passed the New Mexico House of Representatives. The legislation, in its current form, includes:

Voting protections and improved access for Native American voters;

Enhancements to voter registration systems and voter data privacy;

Restoration of voting rights for formerly-incarcerated individuals;

Creation of a permanent absentee ballot list, allowing eligible voters to opt-in to automatically receive mail-in ballots;

Automatic voter registration when changing address or presenting documents at the MVD or other state agencies;

Designation of Election Day as a school holiday.

“While other states are restricting access, our legislature is removing unnecessary barriers so that all eligible New Mexicans can participate in our elections and be civically engaged,” Majority Floor Leader Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said in the release. “Not only does the Voting Rights Act take historic steps to safeguard our democracy, it also makes vital security enhancements in the election process.”

House Bill Seven, another piece of legislation titled “the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act,” also passed the New Mexico House of Representatives. In its current form, the news release said the legislation prohibits counties and local municipalities from “denying, restricting or discriminating against” a person’s right to care.

“Everyone – no matter where they live in our state – deserves to make their own decisions about if, when, and how to grow their families,” said Rep. Charlotte Little, D- Albuquerque. “This bill will ensure that our state remains a safe haven for all individuals and families seeking reproductive health care.”

Both pieces of legislation will now move to the New Mexico Senate for consideration.