New Mexico governor replaces 2 members of investment council

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced two members of the State Investment Council that oversees state trusts worth $23 billion.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has replaced two members of the State Investment Council that oversees state trusts worth $23 billion.

The first-year Democratic governor on Tuesday announced the appointments of securities attorney L. Michael Messina and community college finance official Tracy Hartzler. They replace Lynn Hoffman and Scott Smart.

Messina has worked at a private legal legal practice that specializes in financial and commercial transactions. He previously directed the National Health Law Program at the University of California Los Angeles.

Hartzler is the vice president of finance and operations at Central New Mexico Community College and previously worked as an analyst for the Legislature’s lead budget oversight committee.

Lujan Grisham is an advocate for increasing spending on early childhood education from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund.