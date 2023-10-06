SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the renewal of executive orders on gun violence and substance misuse as the New Mexico Department of Health issued a revised public health order.

“The fact of the matter is that New Mexicans are still being threatened, injured and killed by firearms. Just yesterday, two guns were found in the possession of students at an Albuquerque high school, and while thankfully no one was hurt, these incidents have profound psychological effects on our children,” said Lujan Grisham. “The last four weeks have clearly demonstrated the impact we can have on violent crime when we work in better coordination, but the situation remains dire. We’re not letting up, and I’m continuing to make investments that drive down violence in our communities and protect our children.”

According to a press release from the office of Gov. Grisham, the new public health order provision detailed that the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, “shall organize safe surrender events (also known as “gun buy-backs”) in the cities of Albuquerque, Española, and Las Cruces within thirty days.”

“Gun violence is a leading cause of death among young people in New Mexico. That should horrify all of us,” said DOH Secretary Patrick Allen. “It’s vital that we all work to nurture a culture of responsible firearm ownership and safety. By supplying free trigger locks and orchestrating safe surrender events, we join forces with our communities, courageously tackling the menace of gun violence to ensure the safety and well-being of every New Mexican.”

Lujan Grisham and Allen wanted to remind New Mexicans that free trigger locks are available here.

The updated public health order can be found here.