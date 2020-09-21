New Mexico governor announces nearly $10 million in rural infrastructure investments

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Gabriela Campos/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Lujan Grisham administration announced $9.75 million in essential infrastructure projects in rural communities across New Mexico.

According to the governor’s office, the projects include water and sewer system improvements, wastewater treatment upgrades, streets and drainage fixes, accommodations for individuals with disabilities at public facilities, senior center construction, and more.

The New Mexico Community Development Council, composed of Lujan Grisham administration officials and appointees, will invest the Community Development Block Grants in municipal and county governments.

Eligible applicants included all counties and incorporated municipalities except the cities of Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, which are so-called “entitlement” cities that receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tribes and pueblos also receive funds directly from HUD.

The council has also set aside $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants for local economic development projects in rural New Mexico communities; the state Department of Finance and Administration will review previously submitted applications from local governments.

“Governor Lujan Grisham understands that investments in safe, reliable infrastructure are important steps towards a more vibrant economy,” said Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director and chairman of the council, “These investments touch every corner of our state. They represent opportunities to create jobs and improve quality of life for hardworking New Mexicans.”

