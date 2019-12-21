New Mexico Department Of Transportation has several construction projects ahead

Trucks carrying blades for wind turbines sit on the side of the road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Industry officials say an expansion of the port of entry is needed to accommodate an increasing number of trucks carrying heavy and oversized cargo to and from Mexico. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

CLOVIS, New Mexico – The following is a press release from New Mexico Department Of Transportation.

There are three upcoming construction projects scheduled on US 60/84 in Clovis. This work will take place in three phases over the next 5 years for approximately $40 million.

1) The first phase is expected to begin in the winter/spring of 2020. This $2 million project will take place from Wheaton Street to MLK Blvd. and will include roadway rehabilitation work, utility improvements, ADA improvements, and intersection improvements at West 7th Street.

2) The second phase will be a full roadway reconstruction and drainage improvement project from West Grand Ave along US 60/84 to Lea Street to Santa Fe Ave. This $19 million project is expected to begin spring 2021.

3) The third phase will be from MLK Blvd. to the intersection of US 60/84 and Grand Ave. This $19 million phase of work is expected to begin in 2024 and will include full roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, intersection improvements, ADA improvements and roadway lighting.

All the projects are listed on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. The STIP contains proposed future road and bridge projects.