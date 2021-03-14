New Mexico COVID-19 numbers update, 160 new cases, 188,311 total cases, two new deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, New Mexico state health officials announced 160 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The New Mexico Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,852.

For more COVID-19 information, visit newmexico.gov.