New Mexico chooses ombudsman for nursing home complaints

by: Associated Press

New Mexico has hired attorney and social worker Linnea Forsythe as the state’s new ombudsman for long-term care to address concerns and complaints from the residents of nursing homes.

Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Alice Liu McCoy announced the appointment Wednesday. She says the position is critical to protecting the health, safety and rights of vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities.

States are required to have an ombudsman program for long-term care under the federal Older Americans Act. The ombudsman in New Mexico relies on a network of volunteers that currently number fewer than 50.

The state’s long-term care agency is attempting to expand that network of volunteers with the hiring of Forsythe.

