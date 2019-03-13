New Mexico bill to keep guns from domestic abusers advances

by: Associated Press

A New Mexico measure to keep people from possessing a firearm if they are under permanent protective orders for domestic violence is headed to the House floor.

The Judiciary Committee approved the measure Tuesday evening. It’s part of a slate of gun-control bills backed by Democrats.

The first of the measures was signed by the governor Friday. It will expand mandatory background checks to include firearms sales between private individuals.

A vast majority of sheriffs have expressed opposition to the bills. But on Tuesday they said they would support the domestic violence-related measure with amendments, including allowances for a weapon to be placed with a relative or other acquaintance rather than law enforcement.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, a Democrat and bill sponsor, said she was not comfortable with the proposal.

