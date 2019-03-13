New Mexico bill to keep guns from domestic abusers advances

Political protesters approach the New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on horseback Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump at a protest against Democrat-sponsored gun control legislation and a bill that removes the state’s dormant ban on […]

A New Mexico measure to keep people from possessing a firearm if they are under permanent protective orders for domestic violence is headed to the House floor.

The Judiciary Committee approved the measure Tuesday evening. It’s part of a slate of gun-control bills backed by Democrats.

The first of the measures was signed by the governor Friday. It will expand mandatory background checks to include firearms sales between private individuals.

A vast majority of sheriffs have expressed opposition to the bills. But on Tuesday they said they would support the domestic violence-related measure with amendments, including allowances for a weapon to be placed with a relative or other acquaintance rather than law enforcement.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, a Democrat and bill sponsor, said she was not comfortable with the proposal.