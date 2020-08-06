New Mexico beef packing plant reports 21 coronavirus cases

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A state agency in New Mexico has reported 21 employees at a meatpacking plant in Roswell tested positive for COVID-19, the most cases reported to the state by any one job location in the area.

The Roswell Daily Record reported that the New Mexico Environment Department has advised USA Beef Packing LLC owner Jose Madrid on how to handle the influx in cases.

Madrid said he is cooperating with the state as it investigates what has caused that number of cases, and has decreased operations to about 10%.

Agency reports show the company reported its first positive test on July 28.

The number of cases jumped to 21 by Wednesday.