New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land and wildlife managers say they have finished work that will result in more access to state trust land for licensed hunters.

The Land Office and the Game and Fish Department made the announcement in time for the start of the deer and elk hunting season, which kicked off this week.

The Game and Fish Department paid the State Land Office $800,000 for an easement that allows access to 8.8 million acres of trust land.

The agreement also included $200,000 worth of projects that ranged from installing signs to road work and construction of a new campsite on Chupadera Mesa in Socorro County.