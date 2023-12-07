AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Office of the Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar wanted to remind retailers that marketing, advertising, selling, or selling an e-cigarette product in certain containers that are designed to appeal to minors will be a crime starting Jan. 1, 2024.

“It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes to minors — these products are dangerous and most contain nicotine, heavy metals and cancer-causing materials — yet these products are intentionally designed to attract minors,” said Hegar. “Texas has taken action to deal with this kind of deceptive marketing and I greatly appreciate the partnership with retailers across this state to help us protect one of our most vital resources: our children.”

According to a press release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, if retailers fail to comply House Bill 4758 explains that a person commits a Class B misdemeanor that can lead to civil and criminal penalties.

Officials said if the product and the product container criteria include:

Depicts a cartoon-like fictional character that mimics a character primarily aimed at entertaining minors;

Imitates or mimics trademarks or trade dress of products that are or have been primarily marketed to minors;

Includes a symbol that is primarily used to market products to minors;

Includes an image of a celebrity; or

Includes an image that resembles a food product, including candy or juice.

The release detailed that a violation of this law can result in a Class B misdemeanor conviction punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine up to $2,000, or both. Officials added that retailers who are repeat offenders can face civil penalties of up to $3,000 and a permit suspension or revocation.

The Comptroller’s Tobacco Enforcement Program aims to prevent children from obtaining cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Violations of tobacco control laws can be reported anonymously by calling the Texas E-Cigarette and Tobacco Hotline at 800-345-8647