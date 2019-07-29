New Jersey to allow the terminally ill to commit legal suicide

The Garden State will soon start letting adults with six months or fewer left to live request drugs to end their lives.

(FOX NEWS) – Another state saying “yes” to assisted suicide.

New Jersey lawmakers approving the “medical aid in dying for the terminally ill act.”

Starting Thursday, terminally ill adults with six or less months to live will now have the option to decide when they die.

Those making the call must be a resident of the garden state and be of sound mental status.

Advocates of the law believe it will grant some peace of mind to patients suffering with a terminal illness.

New Jersey will now join seven other states and Washington, DC in adopting laws permitting legal assisted suicide.