New information on the indictment of Randall County Sheriff

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We now have more information regarding the indictment of Randall County Sheriff, Joel Richardson.

According to court documents, Richardson was indicted on a charge of Abuse of Official Capacity.

The indictment claims Richardson signed one or more change orders for the purchase of drones and API licenses which had not been authorized by the Randall County Commissioner’s Court, and that he had not been authorized to sign.

Documents say the change order or orders were valued at more than $150,000 but less than $300,000.

Read the indictment here:

Richardson released a statement on the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, saying:

I want to thank the residents of Randall County and surrounding communities for their recent outpouring of support. I have been overwhelmed with hundreds of calls, texts and emails from friends and colleagues across the region. It has been my absolute honor to serve the citizens of Randall County for 44 years, 20 of those as Sheriff, and I will continue to do so with the utmost integrity alongside the great men and women of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Although I am unable to share details at this time, I look forward to the facts of the case being released to the public and this bogus charge being dropped. Joel Richardson

Richardson is not running for re-election in November.

