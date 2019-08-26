New Illinois law prohibits smoking with children in the car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker signed a bill Friday that outlaws smoking in a vehicle with somebody younger than 18 present.

The bill aims at decreasing the amount of exposure children have to second hand smoke.

The American Lung Association in Illinois supported the measure as it moved through the Capitol.

“This new law will protect the health of our children. Breathing secondhand smoke causes several health issues in children, like sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, and ear infections, as well as wheezing, coughing, and getting sick more often,” said Kathy Drea from the Lung Association. “It is essential to avoid smoking near children, especially in a small enclosed spaces like cars.”

Every year, secondhand smoke exposure leads to the death of over 41 thousand people nationwide.

