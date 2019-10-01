New Hope For Mesothelioma Patients

For the past 15 years, mesothelioma was treated with a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Now there is a fourth option.

(WMC) West Cancer Center in Memphis, Tennessee is the first in the country to use a newly FDA-approved electric therapy treatment for mesothelioma patients.

Mesothelioma’s prognosis is deadly. People diagnosed with the lung cancer often only live another two years.

“Because it is such a rare cancer, there has been little research opportunities to advance science and treatment of mesothelioma,” says hematologist Dr. Moon Fenton.

For the past 15 years, mesothelioma was treated with a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Now there is a fourth option, the NovoTTF- 100.

Using the three pads attached to the front and back of a person’s chest, electric fields target and disrupt tumor cells stopping the growth. And at the same time, sparing the healthy cells in the body.

“This treatment is not invasive, and has minimal side effects,” says radiation oncologist Dr. Yuefeng Wang.

