New Frozen II trailer released

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:08 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:08 AM CDT

Disney released the second trailer for Frozen 2 earlier today.

Anna and Elsa continue their adventure as they learn more about their past. 

The movie comes out November 2019 for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013's "Frozen."

