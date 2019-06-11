New Frozen II trailer released
Disney released the second trailer for Frozen 2 earlier today.
Anna and Elsa continue their adventure as they learn more about their past.
The movie comes out November 2019 for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013's "Frozen."
