New ensemble comedy ‘Connecting…’ premiering on NBC4

(NBC/WCMH) — “Connecting…” is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Otmara Marrero, who plays Annie, thinks viewers will enjoy the show because everyone can relate to the situations and characters represented.

“It’s really refreshing to just see your world on TV,” said Marrero.

Shakina Nayfack, who says her character, Ellis, is described as type “A” personality, feels the friendships and her “deep history with this posse” will be endearing for people to watch.

“This whole group is like a really diverse group of friends and so we all relate to each other, kind of across our differences as well as our similarities,” stated Nayfack.

Comedian Preacher Lawson, who got his big break on “America’s Got Talent,” stars as Ben. Lawson reveals that the series is a comedy with a heart.

“When I read the pilot, I thought it was hilarious, and I didn’t expect to necessarily, because you know, we’re living in such crazy times and things are so heavy,” expressed Lawson. “That’s what I love about the show, I love the fact of the show has seriousness in it.”

“Connecting…” debuts tonight at 8 p.m. and then moves to 8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 29.

The cast includes: Otmara Marrero, Keith Powell, Jill Knox, Shakina Nayfack, Ely Henry, Parvesh Cheena and Preacher Lawson.