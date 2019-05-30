New drug to fight “superbugs”

A possible breakthrough in the battle against deadly superbugs.

British researches say they’ve developed a compound– that can fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Superbugs remain a top threat- according to the world health organization.

Now researchers say the drug compound, based on a metal complex, has proven effective in lab results to disrupt bacterial cell-by binding to the cell wall which eventually causes them to burst open.

The drug was initially studied to fight against cancer but researchers believed it might also work as an anti-bacterial agent.

Researchers say it has been effective against e.Coli and initial testing show it’s safe in animals.

The Centers for Disease Control say at least two million Americans develop an antibiotic-resistant infection each year.

At least 23,000 will die from those infections.

Health officials say finding new tools for treatment and moving away from traditional antibiotics is essential.

The study findings were published this week in the journal ACS Nano.