CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 27th Special Operations Air Operations Squadron announced its redesignation from the 27th Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron.

According to the 27th SOAOS press release, during the redesignation and change of command ceremony on Friday Lt. Col. Adam Jones, 27th SOAOS commander, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Phillip Henrikson, 27th SOTAOS commander, making Henrikson the first squadron commander in the newly designated squadron’s history.

Officials said the 27th SOAOS plays an important role in the success of the 27th Special Operations Wing. The release detailed that it aims to be fully integrated into both the Wing Staff functions and the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron.

The release stated that the redesignation can enable the 27th SOTAOS to focus on its new mission and align the 27th SOW with Air Force Special Operations Command’s vision and priorities.

“I am exceptionally excited about the future of this squadron and the mission they will execute,” said Col. Jeremy Bergin, commander of the 27th SOW. It will no doubt have significant operational and strategic impacts and I can’t think of another officer I’d rather have leading this effort than Phil.”

The current national defense and Air Force Special Operations Forces strategies directly aim to increase the importance of changing national defense priorities from countering violent extremist organizations to integrated deterrence efforts which will require a deliberate campaign plan.

“T-AOSs are the first units of their type within AFSOC who are granted direct communications with their respective TSOCs and GCCs,” said Henrikson. “The 27th SOTAOS team is already looking at ways to counter our adversaries’ efforts to gain a foothold in the turbulent content of Africa.”

For more information regarding the redesignation of the 27th Special Operations Air Operations Squadron visit the Cannon Air Force Base website.