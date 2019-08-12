New data reveals that West Nile Virus cases rose in the United States in 2018

News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were 2,647 cases of west nile virus across the nation in 2018.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – The number of reported cases of West Nile Virus spiked across the nation in 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed new data on the disease in a report on Friday.

Officials at the CDC say 167 people died as a result of the mosquito-borne illness last year.

Overall, there were 2,647 reported cases of West Nile Virus.

The number of West Nile cases rose by 550 – compared to the previous year 2017.

The CDC recommends that individuals apply and re-apply insect repellent before any outdoor activity.

They also suggest you wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to avoid mosquito bites.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss