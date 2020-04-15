New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Civil rights organizations on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking the release of immigration detainees that they say have underlying health concerns that put them at a heightened risk to contract COVID-19.

The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEF), the Texas Civil Rights Projects and two lawyer groups on Wednesday filed the lawsuit against officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, claiming that the rights of these migrants held in South Texas facilities in Port Isabel, and Laredo are being violated by being exposed to potentially dangerous health conditions.