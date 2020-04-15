New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County

News
Posted: / Updated:

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed a new COVID-19 case.

Officials said the person is under quarantine in Stinnett.

This brings Hutchinson County’s confirmed case count to four.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:44 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson41
Moore539
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas1022
TOTAL324840

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss