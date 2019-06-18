New clinic offering low-cost services to pets opening Aug. 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Wichita Falls has received a grant to expand into Amarillo.

P.E.T.S. Amarillo will be offering low-cost services in an effort to help our community, especially with animal overpopulation.

Having an affordable spay and neuter available will encourage more people to get the procedure done, and if anyone was on the fence about adopting due to the fear of keeping up with medical expenses, this helps alleviate that worry, which will hopefully lead to more adoptions.

Shelters are excited about the clinic, including the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

“The majority of the surgeries we do every day are public spays and neuters. So I mean, just us doing it, you can imagine a whole clinic with two, three vets. We have one and we’ve already done so much. So, it’s going to be a great thing,” said Sydney McCauley, rescue coordinator assistant.

Shots for cats and dogs will start at just $10 spays and neuters will cost $30 to $40 for cats and $55 for dogs.

The clinic will also be offering preventative services including for heartworms, ticks, and fleas.

The goal is for the clinic to be open four days a week, offer 40 surgery slots a day.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to replicate the success we have seen in Wichita Falls in Amarillo, Texas. Accessible and affordable spays/neuters prevents unwanted litters and decreases pet overpopulation. P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will change the landscape of Animal Welfare in Randall and Potter Counties and countless surrounding rural areas. ” -Leslie Harrelson, President and CEO, P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.

P.E.T.S. will open August 5. They will start taking appointments on July 15. Appointments will be required for spays and neuters but walk-ins are welcome without an appointment for preventative care services like vaccines, flea/tick prevention and heartworm testing any Monday- Thursday 10am-2pm or the 3rd Saturday of each month from 12-4pm.

You will be able to find them at 2500 SW 6th Ave., or by calling 806-680-7049 starting July 15.