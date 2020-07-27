New city transit revealed by the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo unveiled the results of a project that has been three years in the making. That project being new city buses.

“Every city this size needs a good transportation system and this is a huge step forward in providing service to the public here in Amarillo,” Marita Wellage-Reiley, City of Amarillo Transit Director, said.

The new and improved city buses cost about $500,000 per bus and come equipped with several new features the old ones did not have.

“The new buses have a fantastic feature where the ramp folds out so it’s almost a level entry from the curb onto the bus which is great for someone who has any kind of physical disability it just makes it really easy for them,” Mayor Ginger Nelson, explained.

The city said they are just getting started.

“We anticipate the arrival of 10 more vehicles this year and them three more of these next year,” Wellage-Reiley, stated.

As far as concerns of COVID-19 go the city is assuring people that extra precaution will be taken and the new busses will help ensure that.

“We have greater ability to social distance so this will be on our bigger routes. and we clean them throughout the day,” Wellage-Reiley, said.

As far as what will happen with the old buses, Mayor Nelson said they are being auctioned off and those funds will be put to good use.

“That will go back into transit budget. So you know it will support all of the changes that they’re making to improve the service for people who ride the transit system,” Mayor Nelson stated.

The buses will be free to ride for about a years time. At this time the city is asking that those riding the bus wear a mask and social distance.

