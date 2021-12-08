New Caprock boys basketball coach Michael Jackson brings fresh outlook, winning mentality

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Caprock boys basketball head coach Michael Jackson is bringing a fresh outlook and winning mentality to the longhorns basketball program.

“I think it’s going to turn out to be a memorable year,” said Jackson. “I’ve got a pretty good group of young men that work hard. I think it’s a special group that I have.”

The Longhorns have got off to a bit of a slow start in Jackson’s first season with the squad, with a 3-5 record currently, but Jackson says he’s not worried about that. Hard lessons now, lead to improvement down the road.

“Those growing pains enable us to get better in the future, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “A lot of film study over the last couple of days. I think my guys know the direction we want to go.”

Playing through adversity and learning from it are nothing new for Jackson, who comes to the Longhorns after a career that includes a four year stint at Boys Ranch, a seven year tenure at Highland Park with two playoff runs and two play-in scenarios, as well as over 10 years coaching on Jeff Evans staff at Palo Duro.

“I’ve learned that on my own, you can’t take things for granted,” he said. “You really gotta go out there and really coach. I’m really enjoying this opportunity. It’s a career long goal to be here in this situation. I’m really enjoying this opportunity.”

Players are enjoying the opportunity as well.

“He makes us go hard everyday to make us better players and helps us turn weakness into strengths,” said Senior Point Guard Niyo Patience.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs and win a gold ball,” added Senior Shooting Guard Niyo Edimo.

A new coach on campus hasn’t changed the goals for this squad one bit.

“Take them as far as we can go, to beat some people we shouldn’t, and win the games we’re supposed to win,” Jackson said.