New Building for Ryan O'Neal Autos After Fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - It's been a year plus since a fire gutted a local auto shop and now the owner and employees are celebrating the start of something new.

Ryan O’Neal Autos hosted its grand re-opening today.

Last March, a faulty copy machine sparked a fire, forcing the company to shut down their main location to repair the damage. Since the incident, we're told the Amarillo community rallied to provide support for the business.

"I think the Panhandle area stands behind their own. I was born and raised here and I just, I appreciate everything they've done. But yeah, they definitely stand behind their own," said Ryan O'Neal, Owner.

Before the fire, we're told the building housed the business for eleven years.

