New attractions at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is officially open for its first weekend of the season.

This will be the farms 12th year providing fall fun and entertainment to families in the panhandle.

With 80 acres of land, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, Larry Borger said he is constantly looking for new ways to make the farm more exciting for the whole family.

“We’ve got some fun new stuff we’re showing off this year,” Borger stated.

It takes the entire year to prepare for the six weeks the farm will be open to the public. During that time new ways to enjoy family fun are being created.

“We’ve got a new slide called maxwell’s magic carpet ride it’s about 100 feet long and they’re having a blast on it,” Borger explained.

The slide is not just for children, but adults can enjoy it as well.

If you are afraid of heights maybe a game of sasquatch paintball will interest you.

The game has just been added and the paintballs glow in the dark at night making the experience all that more interesting.

People come from all over the panhandle to visit the farm and see what it has to offer.

“We’re actually from Canadian texas so it’s about a 2-hour drive from here,” Maria Varheas, a visitor, said.

For some, simply getting out of the house and enjoying a full day of outdoor activities is enough to make it a tradition.

“It’s been pretty fun today and I think maybe we’ll make it an every year kind of thing,” Varheas said.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is open to the public, Friday through Sunday from 1:00 pm to 9:00 in the evening.

Maxwell’s is also giving out free vouchers to teachers in our area.