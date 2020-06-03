New APD Police Chief presents plans for department during his first year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s new police chief presented his plans for the department during his first year to the city council.

Chief Martin Birkenfeld listed seven priorities for APD during his presentation.

The first was listening and learning. The second was community outreach by learning more and meeting the people in individual sections of the city. Next was to build a long-term strategic plan for Amarillo’s growth and how it will affect policing.

Another notable priority the new chief listed was to assess their recruiting, and ways they could improve diversity.

The chief’s remaining priorities are focused on leadership training and technology.

