New 4K images of Titanic released after first manned dive in 14 years

LONDON, UK (KXAN) — The Caladan Oceanic, a private company, announced its successful expedition to the RMS Titanic wreck Wednesday. The team returned with the first images of the ship taken in 14 years.

A manned team reached the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean which was about 12,500 feet deep in a total of five dives to the wreck made over eight days.

The team used a submersible camera system to perform “dedicated photogrammetry passes” on the wreck which allowed them to take photoreal 3D models of the ship. All the footage was recorded in 4K.

The team, working alongside a documentary film crew, revealed that the wreck has become vulnerable from sweeping eddies and is subjected to ever-changing sea currents.

“Salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep current action are having the greatest impact on the wreck,” the production company wrote in an announcement. “The team observed one area of deterioration was in the officer’s quarters, where the captain had his rooms. Here the hull has started to collapse, taking with it the staterooms.”

At the site, the team laid a wreath and held a short ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives in 1912.