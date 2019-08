Netflix announces exactly how many red envelopes it has shipped in the past 21 years it has shipped in the past 21 years

(FOX NEWS) – Long live the DVD.

Netflix may be king of the streaming services but its disc roots aren’t dead yet.

The company says it just shipped its 5 billionth disc.

It comes 21 years after deliveries began.

Netflix still has 2.4 million disc subscribers.