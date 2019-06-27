Nestle’s Toll House introduces cookie dough safe to eat

Nestle's famous Toll House cookie dough takes away the worries of food poisoning when eating raw with a new, ready-to-eat formula.

You might love to eat raw cookie dough but cringe at the thought of getting sick from it.

Now one cookie maker is trying to lessen your worries.

Nestle, makers of the famous Toll House Cookie brand refrigerated dough, is now out, in a pint-sized, ready-to-eat format and the brand claims you don’t even need to bake it to eat it.

The dough comes in regular chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster flavors.

Raw cookie dough often has raw agriculture and animal products which carry bacteria for example, raw eggs in batter can cause salmonella poisoning.

It’s not clear what makes the new Nestle product safer than normal cookie dough, but it’s being sold in Publix stores in Florida, with more stores on the way.