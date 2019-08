The baking company introducing new pumpkin spice and salted caramel baking truffles just in time for fall.

(FOX NEWS) – It’s beginning to look and taste a lot like fall.

Nestle Toll House launching some sweet treats in time for autumn.

The company revealing its new filled baking truffles.

Dessert lovers can indulge in iconic seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice or sea salt caramel.

The truffles are described as hard shelled candies filled with either the pumpkin flavoring or gooey caramel.

They’re available in nine-ounce packages and can be mixed into cookie dough or other desserts.