Neighborhood Association to host Plemons Eakle Historic Neighborhood Tour & Party in the Park



The Plemons Eakle Historic Neighborhood Tour and Party in the Park is set for Sunday, October 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oliver-Eakle Park, located at 28th Ave and S Polk. Admission is $12 pre-order and $15 day-of; $8 student tickets are available with ID and children, six and under are free. There will be food trucks, live music and free hot drinks as well as seated tours in charter bus or on open-air trolley.

To purchase early tickets online, visit www.plemonseakle.org. Day of tickets can be purchased at the park.