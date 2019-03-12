Need A Job? Amazon Is Hiring 3,000 Remote Workers

Need a job but don't like the idea of clocking in from nine to five?

Well, Amazon is hiring and you don't need to leave the couch in order to head to the office.

The online retail giant announcing it's on a hiring spree for customer service associates.

Amazon is looking for more than 3,000 remote workers across 18 states.

The job will pay about $15 an hour and it includes health care coverage after 90 days of employment.

Amazon will be looking for people with flexible hours and customer service experience.

But that doesn't necessarily mean "call center" experience is needed.

The hiring spree is expected to last several weeks.

To apply, follow this link.