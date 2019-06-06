Nearly half of American workers have a side hustle

More and more Americans with full-time jobs are now taking up side hustles to make ends meet.

A new survey conducted by personal-finance website Bankrate took a closer look at over 2,5000 working American adults in may.

They found that forty-five percent of American workers say they earn extra money on the side with half of those people saying their extra job is necessary to pay for regular living expenses.

Even more surprising is more than a quarter of survey participants stated that they were more passionate about their side hustle than their regular full time jobs.

